Two found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Dallas motel
DALLAS - A man is believed to have shot and killed a woman before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday afternoon at a motel on South Central Expressway, according to the Dallas Police Department.
What we know:
Dallas Police officers were called to the 7600 block of South Central Expressway around 12:35 p.m. on December 12, 2025, after Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) discovered two people with gunshot wounds who had died at the location.
The preliminary investigation determined that 30-year-old William Ramirez-Garcia shot a female victim before dying from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
What we don't know:
The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Police stated that the motives and circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective R. Kramer at 214-671-3608 or email ronald.kramer@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.