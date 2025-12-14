Two found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Dallas motel

article

The Brief Two people were found dead with gunshot wounds at a motel on South Central Expressway Friday afternoon in what police believe was a murder-suicide. Police believe William Ramirez-Garcia, 30, shot a woman before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The victim's name is being withheld pending notification, and the motives are currently under investigation.



A man is believed to have shot and killed a woman before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday afternoon at a motel on South Central Expressway, according to the Dallas Police Department.

DPD investigates apparent murder-suicide

What we know:

Dallas Police officers were called to the 7600 block of South Central Expressway around 12:35 p.m. on December 12, 2025, after Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) discovered two people with gunshot wounds who had died at the location.

The preliminary investigation determined that 30-year-old William Ramirez-Garcia shot a female victim before dying from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

What we don't know:

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police stated that the motives and circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective R. Kramer at 214-671-3608 or email ronald.kramer@dallaspolice.gov.