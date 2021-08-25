For 2nd time this month, no staffed pediatric ICU beds left in North Texas region

article

Hospital officials have reported there are no pediatric ICU beds left in the North Texas region for the second time this month.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council said there are 76 confirmed COVID-19 pediatric patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, compared to just 19 pediatric COVID-19 patients back on July 25.

Health providers are also treating an "unusual number" of RSV cases right now, but no numbers were given on the number of patients in hospitals currently.

The overall percent occupancy of all inpatient pediatric patients to bed capacity is currently running 92.7%.

The previous time there were no pediatric ICU beds left in the North Texas region was August 12.

Steven Love, with the DFW Hospital Council, added that pediatric hospitals "can adapt to the needs of the patients" and use other areas to treat during high volume situations.