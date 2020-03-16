Dallas ISD to close all schools "indefinitely" due to COVID-19 threat

article

Dallas ISD has announced all district schools will be close indefinitely to help slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The school district made the announcement Monday around the same time the city of Dallas announced it would close all bars, restaurants, gyms and theaters effective at midnight Monday night.

“While our classrooms are empty, our work on behalf of children continues. We have activated at-home learning, our teachers are prepared to begin distance instruction, and Dallas ISD Food and Child Nutrition Services (FCNS) will distribute meals at select campus locations,” a DISD spokesperson said in a statement. “These sites will become central locations for family and student resource distribution in the coming weeks.”





Richardson ISD followed suit a short time later and also announced all district schools starting March 23 would be closed indefinitely.

In North Texas, there are 19 cases of coronavirus in Dallas County, five in Tarrant County, eight in Collin County and one in Denton County. That number will likely go up as more people get tested for the virus.

