Abbott waives STAAR testing requirements, Texas school districts told to prepare for longer closures

article

Students will not be required to take the STAAR test for the 2019-2020 school year.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday announced that he has waived the testing requirements for the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR). He is also asking the Department of Education to waive federal testing requirements for the year.

"Your health and safety are top priorities, and the state of Texas will give school districts flexibility to protect and ensure the health of students, faculty, and their families," he said. "We will empower schools to make the best decision to protect their communities from COVID-19."

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath also warned school districts to be prepared for extended closures due to efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Morath said that could mean no more school until the end of the school year, especially in areas where the virus has hit hard. But for now, those decisions will be left up to the individual districts.

Abbott said he is working closely with the Texas Education Agency to ensure that schools continue to deliver instruction to students while they are absent or while schools are closed due to COVID-19. That includes instruction for students with special needs and methods for ensuring students are ready to move on to the next grade level.

Hundreds of Texas school districts have extended spring break by a week. They are holding out on the possibility of an even longer break.