Dallas County reports five new cases, Tarrant County one new case of COVID-19 coronavirus on Monday

Dallas County reported five new cases and Tarrant County one new case of COVID-19 coronavirus on Monday.

The five new Dallas County cases involve men in their 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s and a woman in her 50’s. Four are related to domestic travel, but one is likely community spread.

All of the patients are self-isolating at their homes and do not require hospitalization at this time.

Three of the cases are Dallas residents, one is from Farmers Branch and one is an out-of-state resident.

“Significantly, there’s another likely case of community spread among the five cases we are reporting today. I am in consultation with the mayors of the cities in Dallas County and our state and federal partners. We will be announcing additional measures to keep you safe soon,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

Tarrant County's new case involved a person who contracted COVID-19 on an out-of-state trip. They developed symptoms after returning home and later tested positive. That person is self-isolating at home.

Dallas County now has a total of 19 countywide cases, while Tarrant County has five cases. Eight cases are reported in Collin County and Denton County announced its first confirmed case on Sunday.

The number of cases nationwide is approaching 4,000.

Washington state still has the highest number of cases with 769 and the most deaths with 42. New York is just behind with 746 known cases.

Coronavirus health tips

While COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve. Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Coronavirus FAQ: Here’s what you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Get a flu shot. (Although the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is flu season.)

