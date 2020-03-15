Denton County reports its first presumptive positive COVID-19 case

article

Denton County has reported its first presumptive positive COVID-19 case.

The patient is a man in his 30's, who lives outside of Denton County, but was temporarily living in Double Oak. He will remain there in home-isolation.

County officials said this is a travel-related case, but released no further details about it. Anyone who may have been exposed to this person is being contacted.

In total, there are now 27 COVID cases confirmed in North Texas - 14 in Dallas County, eight in Collin County, four in Tarrant County, and one in Denton County.