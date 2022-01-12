Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa to step down at end of the year, sources say
DALLAS - Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa will reportedly leave his position at the end of the year.
Sources tell FOX 4 the 65-year-old plans to retire at the end of 2022. He’s expected to announce and discuss his departure at a school board meeting Thursday.
Hinojosa is in his second stint as DISD superintendent as has spent more than a decade in the job over his tenure.
Hinojosa has overseen the district during the COVID-19 pandemic and kept the mask mandate in place despite Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order.
RELATED: Dallas ISD mask mandate starts for everyone on campus despite Abbott's orders
He was also in place as voters passed a historic $3.5 billion in bonds for school renovations districtwide and technology upgrades during the pandemic.
RELATED: Voters approve $3.5 billion in Dallas ISD school bonds
The superintendent has led the district for a combined 13 years.
Advertisement
A predecessor has not been named.