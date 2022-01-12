Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa to step down at end of the year, sources say

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa will reportedly leave his position at the end of the year.

Sources tell FOX 4 the 65-year-old plans to retire at the end of 2022. He’s expected to announce and discuss his departure at a school board meeting Thursday.

Hinojosa is in his second stint as DISD superintendent as has spent more than a decade in the job over his tenure.

Hinojosa has overseen the district during the COVID-19 pandemic and kept the mask mandate in place despite Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order.

He was also in place as voters passed a historic $3.5 billion in bonds for school renovations districtwide and technology upgrades during the pandemic.

The superintendent has led the district for a combined 13 years.

A predecessor has not been named.