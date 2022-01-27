Dallas ISD board honors South Oak Cliff High School football team

article

The state champion South Oak Cliff football team was recognized at Wednesday’s Dallas ISD school boarding meeting.

The team brought home the district's first state football championship in more than 60 years.

Last month, the Golden Bears won the 5A Division Two State Title, beating Liberty Hill at AT&T Stadium. This is South Oak Cliff's first state title in school history.

Head Coach Jason Todd was honored with a plaque on behalf of the board where he vowed his team would be back in the championship next year.

"This thing was not just about SOC. It’s about the whole district and all of Dallas," he said. "It’s good to be recognized and for these kids to see the people who is up top who make a lot of decisions for the community and the schools. Feels good to bring it back home."

Last Saturday, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proclaimed Jan. 22 South Oak Cliff Day during a parade downtown.

Coach Todd said at Wednesday's meeting that it's time to hang the medals up and get back to work.

