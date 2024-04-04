DFW Airport increasing parking, 'pass-through' rates on May 1
DALLAS - It will soon cost more to park or even cut through Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
Starting May 1, daily parking rates will all increase by $2-$5.
For those who are just cutting through and spend less than eight minutes, the ‘pass-through’ rate will now be $9 compared to the previous $6.
Price increases will also apply to daily, terminal, express, remote, and valet rates.
Terminal daily parking will cost $32. Valet parking will be $45.
For those who are dropping off or picking up someone and spend between 8-30 minutes, the cost remains the same at $2.
DFW Airport says the changes are needed to "support ongoing infrastructure and service enhancements."
People can save some money by pre-booking parking online.
The airport has increased parking rates twice in the past seven years.
