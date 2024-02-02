DFW Airport approves final plan to build Terminal F

article

DFW Airport’s governing board gave final approval to a plan to add a sixth terminal.

The $914 million plan will add Terminal F and its SkyLink station.

The new terminal will begin with 15 gates.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Terminal F Renderings

Construction could begin as soon as this month and is expected to be completed by 2026.

American Airlines and DFW Airport signed a nearly $5 billion deal last year for expansions.

That includes new gates in Terminals A and C, as well as an overhaul of Terminal C.

Terminal C is the last of the original terminals that has not been extensively updated since the airport opened in the 1970s.

The expansion plans are to keep up with demand.

DFW Airport is already the second-busiest airport in the world. It expects to serve 100 million passengers by 2030.