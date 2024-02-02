Expand / Collapse search

DFW Airport approves final plan to build Terminal F

By
Published 
American Airlines
FOX 4
article

Terminal F Renderings

DALLAS - DFW Airport’s governing board gave final approval to a plan to add a sixth terminal.

The $914 million plan will add Terminal F and its SkyLink station.

The new terminal will begin with 15 gates.

Image 1 of 5

Terminal F Renderings

Construction could begin as soon as this month and is expected to be completed by 2026.

American Airlines and DFW Airport signed a nearly $5 billion deal last year for expansions.

That includes new gates in Terminals A and C, as well as an overhaul of Terminal C.

Related

New DFW Airport Terminal C gates moved into place
article

New DFW Airport Terminal C gates moved into place

DFW Airport released timelapse video Thursday of what it calls the "High C" gates being moved onto piers at the western end of the terminal.

Terminal C is the last of the original terminals that has not been extensively updated since the airport opened in the 1970s.

The expansion plans are to keep up with demand.

DFW Airport is already the second-busiest airport in the world. It expects to serve 100 million passengers by 2030.

Related

DFW Airport was the second-busiest airport in the world in 2022, study shows
article

DFW Airport was the second-busiest airport in the world in 2022, study shows

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport remained one of the busiest airports in the world last year, according to a new study.