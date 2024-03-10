Driver charged with manslaughter for overnight crash in Dallas that killed 2

article

Dallas police have charged a man with manslaughter for a crash late Saturday night that resulted in the deaths of two people.

The wreck happened just before 11 p.m., near Centerville Road and Joaquin Drive.

Investigators said a car driven by Milena Wilske was stopped at a stop sign and tried to turn left, when a truck driven by Antonio Ortiz reportedly ran a stop sign and struck the car.

Another car then crashed into Ortiz’s truck, which ended up on its side.

A passenger in Wilske’s car died at the scene. Wilske was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the third car involved was treated and released.

Police said Ortiz was taken to a hospital as a precaution, before being taken into custody and charged with two counts of manslaughter.