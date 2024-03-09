1 dead, 1 critically injured in crash on I-30 in Dallas
DALLAS - One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a crash overnight Friday along westbound I-30, just south of Downtown Dallas.
Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies said three vehicles were involved in the wreck at about midnight.
Firefighters had to pull out two people who were trapped.
They were rushed to a hospital, where one of them died.
Investigators are working to find out what led to the crash.