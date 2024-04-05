Dallas Eclipse Forecast: Low clouds could spoil the fun, but timing is everything

Dallas-Fort Worth is in the path of totality for the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8th, but clouds could ruin our view.

Right now, clouds are in the forecast, but the kind of clouds will be the key to being able to see the moon cover the sun.

The day will start with high clouds streaming in, which are thinner and more see-through.

If there are only high clouds on Monday for the eclipse, you will be able to get the full experience of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for North Texas.

The concern is low clouds.

Low clouds filled with moisture are expected to move up from the south throughout the day.

If the low clouds move in before the eclipse, our view will likely be obscured. The partial eclipse will begin around 12:20 p.m. for most of North Texas.

Even if we aren't able to see the sun, the sky will still go dark when the moon covers the sun, around 1:40 p.m.

Areas to the south and east of DFW will likely be looking at the low cloud cover right around the time of the eclipse.

If you are able to, traveling to northern Arkansas or Missouri could give you a better shot at seeing the eclipse.

At this point, rain and storms are not expected until after the eclipse. The highest chance of storms is to the south and east.

Texas Cloud Eclipse Forecast - April 8

(Source: FOX Weather)

Dallas-Fort Worth Eclipse Cloud Forecast - April 8

(Source: FOX Weather)

How long is the solar eclipse going to last?

The exact timing of the eclipse depends on where you live.

In Downtown Dallas, the partial eclipse will begin at 12:23 p.m. central time.

The moon will completely cover the sun starting at 1:40 p.m., which is called totality.

The total eclipse will end at 1:44 p.m. in Downtown Dallas, meaning the sun will be covered for a total of 3 minutes and 51 seconds.

The partial eclipse will last until 3:02 p.m.