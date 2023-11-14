Suspected drunken driver told police he had 6 beers, 1 shot before Dallas crash that killed 2, docs say

A Dallas man charged with intoxication manslaughter in a crash that killed two people over the weekend admitted to police that he went to a party and then a bar before getting behind the wheel.

A trail of damage from the crash, including a flashing school zone sign lying on the ground, still remains near Military Parkway and North Jim Miller Road in Far East Dallas.

Candles from a memorial less than 200 feet away are still lit.

"It was bad. It was really, really, really bad," said witness Linda Morris.

The glass and debris are traumatizing reminders outside Morris' front lawn.

"It was like out of a movie. Something that I’ve never seen and never want to see again," she said.

23-year-old Joel Rosales-Perez is now charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Joel Rosales-Perez (Dallas County Jail)

Dallas police say Rosales-Perez was driving drunk when he hit and killed two people just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

Morris says she heard the crash from inside her home and rushed outside to see Rosales-Perez pacing and visibly upset.

"Just walking about panicked, saying, ‘they’re dead. I killed them.’ Like, he was in shock," Morris remembered. "I didn’t know what he was talking about. I didnt see any other cars. So then when I walked up to what I thought was a dog in the street that he had run over, it wasn’t a dog."

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4, Rosales-Perez was speeding eastbound on Military Parkway in his gray BMW when he veered to the right and hit two people standing outside a blue Chevy Cruise on the shoulder.

Police say Rosales-Perez kept driving a short distance and collided with a City of Dallas school zone light pole.

The two people hit were thrown in different directions and died on scene.

In the report, police describe a gruesome scene that Morris can't seem to get out of her head.

"That’s the worst part is that first guy," she said.

One victim was identified as 21-year-old Lester Matute-Urquea.

The second as 36-year-old Jesus Garcia Perez.

"I said oh my god again. There is another one," Morris recalled.

Police say Rosales-Perez stayed on scene for questioning.

Featured article

An officer noticed the suspect had "glassy eyes," was talkative and smelled a faint stench of alcohol on his breath.

During the interview, Rosales-Perez admitted to attending a part that evening and visited a North Dallas bar after.

Rosales-Perez stated that he "had 6 total Modelo 12 ounce glasses and 1 Don Julio shot."

After Rosales-Perez did not pass a field sobriety test, he was arrested and booked into the Dallas County Jail with a bond of $200,000.

It is still unclear why the two victims were outside their vehicle.

Witnesses told police they saw the victims crouching near the car before the crash.