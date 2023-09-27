SMU student killed in crash with suspected drunken driver in Dallas

A 19-year-old Southern Methodist University student was killed in a crash with a suspected drunken driver in Dallas on Sunday afternoon.

Honor Elizabeth Wallace was driving east on Monticello Avenue through a green light at the North Central Expressway service road at around 4:20 p.m.

A car traveling north, driven by 27-year-old Lynlee Pollis, ran the red light and crashed into Wallace's car.

Wallace, Pollis and a female passenger in Wallace's car were taken to the hospital.

Wallace died from her injuries.

"The SMU community is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Honor Wallace. Honor was a valued member of our community, and we offer our heartfelt condolences and support to all who are affected by this loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends and classmates during this difficult time." said Dr. KC Mmeje, SMU's Vice President for Student Affairs in a statement.

The passenger is still in the hospital in stable condition.

Lynlee Pollis (Source: Dallas Jail)

Pollis only received minor injuries and was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.