2 killed by suspected drunken driver in Dallas
DALLAS - A suspected drunken driver is accused of killing two people in a crash in Dallas over the weekend.
The accident happened around 5 a.m. Sunday on Military Parkway near Jim Miller Road.
Dallas police said 23-year-old Joel Rosales-Perez was driving east on Military Parkway and went off the road.
Rosales-Perez’s vehicle hit another car and two people who were standing near that car. He then crashed into a utility pole.
The two people who were hit both died at the scene.
One victim was identified as 21-year-old Lester Matute-Urquea. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office is still working to identify the second victim.
Rosales-Perez was not seriously hurt.
He was charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and booked into the Dallas County jail.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.