2 killed by suspected drunken driver in Dallas

Dallas
FOX 4
Joel Rosales-Perez (Dallas County Jail)

DALLAS - A suspected drunken driver is accused of killing two people in a crash in Dallas over the weekend.

The accident happened around 5 a.m. Sunday on Military Parkway near Jim Miller Road.

Dallas police said 23-year-old Joel Rosales-Perez was driving east on Military Parkway and went off the road. 

Rosales-Perez’s vehicle hit another car and two people who were standing near that car. He then crashed into a utility pole.

The two people who were hit both died at the scene. 

One victim was identified as 21-year-old Lester Matute-Urquea. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office is still working to identify the second victim.

Rosales-Perez was not seriously hurt. 

He was charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and booked into the Dallas County jail.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.