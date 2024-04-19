Plano hammer attack suspect also accused of attacking woman with rock at Dallas DART station

Police documents recently obtained by FOX 4 reveal the man arrested for two hammer attacks in Dallas and Plano also allegedly attacked a woman with a rock and a glass vase.

The attack happened before the others at a DART station in Dallas.

A day before police say 26-year-old Charles Murray randomly beat two people with a hammer, police say he hit a 50-year-old woman "in the back of the head with a rock three times," at the Westmoreland DART Station in Oak Cliff, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Police say "a few seconds later, he used a glass vase…to strike her three more times in the face…causing her to fall to the ground."

Murray then allegedly stole her cell phone.

Last week, FOX 4 interviewed a 65-year-old man, Erik, who Murray allegedly beat in the head and arm with a hammer while inside a gas station restroom in Plano last Tuesday.

"I took one step back. I heard the stall door open. Then, all of a sudden, I felt something hit me in the back of the head," he told FOX 4 in an April 12 interview. "It’s literally a miracle I’m alive. I can’t imagine for what happened to me that this could have gone any better."

Hours before police say Murray attacked Eric on Tuesday, they say he repeatedly struck someone else in the hand with a hammer on a DART train near Lovers Lane.

Police sent out surveillance photos.

Murray’s family members saw his photos on FOX 4 and turned him in to authorities.

"We’re sorry that this happened to the victims. We’re very sorry that it happened," said Monique Austin, Murray’s cousin.

At the time, Murray’s family told FOX 4 there were more than two victims.

"We asked him, did he do anyone else? And he said he did someone else," Austin told FOX 4 on April 12.

Now, new details about last Monday’s attack against the 50-year-old woman at a DART bus stop in Oak Cliff have come to light in a DART Police affidavit.

In total, Murray is charged with four felonies, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

DART did not give an update on the health condition of the 50-year-old woman who was attacked. DART says its police chief will be available to interview with FOX 4 about the case and overall crime next week.