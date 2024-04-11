Plano hammer attack suspect in custody, police say

Plano police say a man they believe is responsible for a series of unprovoked attacks across DFW is now in custody.

On Wednesday, Plano police shared photos of the suspect saying he attacked a victim with a hammer on Tuesday night on Coit Road.

According to police, he hit the victim several times before fleeing the scene with the hammer in his hand.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Source: Plano Police

Police said the suspect is responsible for similar unprovoked attacks around Dallas-Fort Worth.

Authorities announced the arrest on Thursday morning, but did not provide any further details about the suspect or how he was taken into custody.

Police say an update with more information will be released shortly.