Plano police looking for suspect behind 'unprovoked' hammer attacks across DFW

Plano police are looking for a man who allegedly attacked several people across DFW with a hammer in the last 24 hours.

Police say the suspect attacked a suspect on Tuesday night in the 600 block of Coit Road.

The suspect used a hammer to hit the victim several times before fleeing the scene with the hammer in his hand, according to investigators.

Police say the suspect is responsible for similar unprovoked attacks around Dallas-Fort Worth within the last day.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Source: Plano Police

The department did not go into detail about the other attacks.

It is not known why the victims were targeted.

Plano police say the suspect was seen on surveillance video wearing similar clothes during the attacks.

Police believe the suspect is riding the DART to travel across the area.

Plano and DART police say if you see the man, to avoid contact with him and call 911 immediately.