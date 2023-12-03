1-year-old among 4 killed in Dallas shooting; 15-year-old also injured

Four people were killed, including a 1-year-old boy, in a shooting in Dallas Sunday afternoon. A fifth shooting victim, a 15-year-old girl, was also taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m., in the 9700 block of Royce Drive.

Dallas police still had Royce Drive blocked off four and a half hours after the shooting happened. A home was taped off and investigators were going in and out of a home.

When officers responded to the scene, they found five people who had been shot inside a home.

Three adults were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 1-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were taken to a hospital. The 1-year-old later died from his injuries.

The 15-year-old was in stable condition, police said.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Police said they don’t have a suspect in custody, but they believe this is an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the public.

Neighbors said they’ve heard gunshots in the area before, but they’ve never had their street be the center of a homicide investigation.