Vigil held for 4 killed in Dallas shooting

Loved ones of four family members murdered Sunday in Southeast Dallas gathered in remembrance of the victims.

A toddler was among the people shot to death in their home by the estranged boyfriend of one of the victims.

The shooter committed suicide after the murders.

The family is still trying to come to grips on losing four people, and young teenagers who witnessed the shooting are the only ones left in the family.

They hosted a vigil Wednesday night.

A large crowd showed up, still devastated by the murders.

A candlelight vigil was held outside a Dallas home where an unimaginable tragedy took place.

The family lost four members, including a child.

Related article

Police said 21-year-old Byron Carrillo shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, 20-year-old Vanessa De La Cruz, along with their 1-year-son, Logan, Sunday afternoon.

Carillo also killed Vanessa’s parents, 33-year-old Karina Lopez and 50-year-old Jose Lopez.

Carillo later killed himself once cornered by law enforcement in Austin.

But just steps away from the vigil Wednesday, the neighboring house was dark and quiet.

Carillo lived just next door, but legally he shouldn’t have.

Related article

According to court records, Carillo had a history of violence.

He was currently awaiting prosecution for reportedly threatening Vanessa and her father with a gun two years ago.

The assault case kept getting stalled.

Carillo was out on bond, wore an ankle monitor, and was not allowed to be near them.

Now loved ones are left shattered.

Teenagers, like 18-year-old Roxana Lopez, are left trying to hold the family together.

"I can’t believe it. It still feels it’s not real," she said.

FOX 4 spoke to Lopez outside Baylor Medical Center earlier Wednesday.

Lopez’s 15-year-old sister was also shot Sunday by Carillo, but survived and is now out of the hospital.

Carillo’s motive is still unknown.

However, just days before the killing, Vanessa left Carillo’s home and moved back in with her family just feet away.

"Vanessa, she was so strong. She was just about to get out of the situation, and then, I never thought he would do something like this, but I told her something would happen," Lopez said. "I never expected this day to happen. Losing four people. Four people I’ve always loved. All in one way."

Now, family and friends are really rallying around this family.

Some friends are hosting a fundraiser this weekend.