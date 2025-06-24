Former Dallas Cowboy Kelvin Joseph sued by family of motorcyclist killed in crash

article

The Brief Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph faces a wrongful death lawsuit after a June 7 crash in Richardson killed motorcyclist Cody Morris, 27. Joseph was charged with DWI and collision involving death, having allegedly fled the scene while intoxicated. The lawsuit claims gross negligence by Joseph and two Dallas County clubs for allegedly overserving him, seeking over $10 million.



Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph has been sued after a deadly crash earlier this month.

Joseph was charged with driving while intoxicated and collision involving death for his role in an early morning crash that killed motorcycle rider Cody Morris, a 27-year-old mother of two.

The father of one of Morris' children filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Joseph and two Dallas County clubs.

Kelvin Joseph deadly crash

The backstory:

Just before 5 a.m. on June 7, the Richardson Police Department were called to the crash in the northbound lanes of North Central Expressway near Park Boulevard.

The female motorcycle driver, 27-year-old Cody Morris of Plano, was dead at the scene when police arrived.

Cody Morris (Courtesy: Morris Family)

No other vehicles were seen at the site of the crash.

An arrest warrant affidavit for Kelvin Joseph Jr. says the former Cowboys player continued for three miles after the crash before pulling into a gas station in Plano. He waited for almost 40 minutes before calling police.

Joseph, 25, told police he had been in a BMW sedan when he was involved in a crash with the motorcycle. He claimed the motorcycle rider "cut him off."

In documents, police noted that Joseph appeared to be leaning on the BMW to balance himself.

Officers said that Joseph had the odor of alcohol on his breath and glassy, bloodshot eyes.

Joseph failed several field sobriety tests, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. He was arrested.

After his arrest, a smoked marijuana blunt was found inside of Joseph's BMW.

Joseph was charged with driving while intoxicated and collision involving personal injury or death. He posted bond the next day.

Kelvin Joseph lawsuit

Dig deeper:

A wrongful death lawsuit filed in Dallas County court claims gross negligence by Joseph, a Richardson bar and Dallas strip club led to Cody Morris' death.

The civil suit, filed by the father of one of Morris' children, claims Joseph was served alcoholic beverages at two Dallas bars, to the point where "he became visibly intoxicated."

The suit argues Joseph was aware of the risks getting behing the wheel while intoxicated and that the clubs violated Texas law by continuing to serve Joseph when he was "obviously intoxicated."

The plaintiff is seeking over $10 million for pain and mental anguish, medical care, funeral and burial expenses and other damages on behalf of Morris' daughter.

Kelvin Joseph

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 29: Kelvin Joseph #1 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after defeating the Tennessee Titans with a score of 27 to 13 in the game at Nissan Stadium on December 29, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Gett Expand

Kelvin Joseph was drafted out of Kentucky by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The cornerback was traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2023. He also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings.

He most recently played for the UFL's DC Defenders.

Joseph did not play for the team following the crash.