Former Dallas Cowboy Kelvin Joseph posts bond after arrest in deadly crash

Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was released from jail just one day after a deadly crash on a Richardson highway.

Joseph was charged with driving while intoxicated and collision involving death for his role in a Saturday morning crash that killed motorcycle rider Cody Morris, a 27-year-old mother of two.

Joseph's bond was set at $1,000 for the DWI and $25,000 for the collision involving death charge. He bonded out on Sunday.

What we know:

Just before 5 a.m., the Richardson Police Department were called to the crash in the northbound lanes of North Central Expressway near Park Boulevard.

The female motorcycle driver, 27-year-old Cody Morris of Plano, was dead at the scene when police arrived.

No other vehicles were seen at the site of the crash.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., the Plano Police Department received a call from Kelvin Joseph Jr., a former Cowboys cornerback who lives in Allen.

Joseph told police he had been in a BMW sedan when he was involved in a crash with the motorcycle.

Police said while speaking with Joseph, they came to believe he was intoxicated.

The 25-year-old was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and collision involving personal injury or death.

Statement from Cody Morris' family

What they're saying:

"I am family to the late 27-year-old Cody Morris, the young lady killed yesterday morning on I-75 by former Cowboys Football player Kelvin Joseph Jr. The family is totally devastated. All she was doing was coming home from work. This man was released this morning on a $25K bond. How outrageous!! This man was not only driving drunk, but left the scene of the accident and did not call the police until 40 minutes later. He was free to walk out of the Richardson Police department into the sunshine and into his attorney’s vehicle.

Meanwhile, Taylor, the 7-year-old daughter of Cody Morris, awoke this morning crying because she wanted to see her Mom, one last time!" Cody’s husband, who was on the phone with Cody when she took her last breath, is completely broken, shattered and we don’t know how to comfort him. This man should not have been released on a 25k bond! His bond should have been set much higher than that given he killed a person! Cody leaves two children, Taylor, 7 and Julian, 4. Now they are left without a mom. The family is having to raise funds for her burial. How utterly devastating and senseless this tragedy is. I will fight tooth and nail to ensure this man faces the consequences of his action, because it doesn’t seem like the courts care enough to see justice done.

Respectfully,

Ms. Johnson"

The backstory:

Kelvin Joseph was drafted out of Kentucky by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Joseph was featured on FOX 4's Trackdown following a deadly shooting outside a club on Greenville Avenue in 2022.

Joseph was in a car with the suspected gunman the night 20-year-old Cameron Ray was murdered.

More than four months after the shooting, he was cleared of any wrongdoing.

The cornerback was traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2023. He also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings.

He currently plays for the DC Defenders.