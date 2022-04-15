Dallas police reportedly want to talk to a Cowboys' player about a murder that was featured on Trackdown this week.

No one’s been arrested for a deadly shooting that happened in the early hours of March 18 outside a bar on Dallas’ Lower Greenville Avenue.

The story appeared in FOX 4 reporter Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown segment on Wednesday.

According to the Dallas Morning News, police want to talk to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph in connection with that shooting.

The 22-year-old was a second-round draft pick by the Cowboys in 2021. He played college football at both LSU and Kentucky.

During his rookie season with Dallas, he played mostly on special teams but was a starter later in the year.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph

The Dallas Morning News said police believe Joseph was involved in the altercation last month.

It ended with the shooting death of 20-year-old Cameron Ray from Athens, Texas. Police said he had come to Dallas with three friends for a fun birthday weekend.

Detectives said Ray was doing nothing wrong that night. He was just walking with his friends.

Cameron Ray

On Trackdown, police provided surveillance video of a man who got into a fight with Ray and his friends. Later as Ray was walking to his car, someone in an SUV opened fire on the group.

Ray was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Neither the Cowboys nor Joseph’s lawyer have commented on the newspaper story.

But the paper said the Cowboys have encouraged Joseph to talk with detectives and share any information he has regarding what happened that night.

