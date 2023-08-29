Dallas Cowboys trade CB Kelvin Joseph to Dolphins

With the season opener a little over a week away the Dallas Cowboys traded former second-round pick Kelvin Joseph to the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Joseph was traded for Noah Igbinoghene in a swap of cornerbacks.

Igbinoghene, 23, was drafted out of Auburn in the first round by the Dolphins in 2020.

Joseph started just three games in 26 games with the Cowboys and never intercepted a pass.

Igbinoghene had one interception in 32 games with Miami.

Joseph was featured on FOX 4's Trackdown following a deadly shooting outside a club on Greenville Avenue in 2022.

The former Cowboys cornerback was in a car with the suspected gunman on the night 20-year-old Cameron Ray was murdered while celebrating his birthday.

Joseph was later cleared of all charges.

The Dallas Cowboys will open the regular season on Sept. 10 against the New York Giants.