FOX 4 viewer gives reward to Dallas couple who helped catch kidnapping suspect

After FOX 4 reported on Crime Stoppers' refusal to issue a reward to a couple who was key to Dallas police arresting a most wanted fugitive, someone stepped up to do what he says Crime Stoppers failed to do.

FOX 4 viewer Cliff Freeman said when he saw our story, he knew he needed to do the right thing for the family that did not hesitate when face-to-face with a top 10 most wanted fugitive.

"We've been hearing a lot of thank yous, that we are heroes," Kenyatta and Briana Jordan said.

FOX 4 was there as Freeman hand-delivered a check to Kenyatta and Briana Jordan.

"I know you guys have been through a lot. I saw your story that Lori did on channel 4, and it just touched my heart," Freeman said.

Freeman is a Dallas native and business owner.

"What you guys did, put yourselves at risk and took a bad guy off the street. You are my heroes for that," he added.

"Can I give you a hug?" Briana asked Freeman.

Then she saw the amount.

"For $5,000, thank you so much," she said.

"Trying not to tear up out here. I know everybody's going to see this," Kenyatta said.

"When I saw the story, I teared up, tears of joy," Freeman said.

The Jordans are parents of six young children, who are seven, six, four, three, one, and six months.

So when they saw reports that Leonard Neal was wanted for abducting a 9-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl, and sexually assaulting the girl, they looked at his photo carefully.

When they thought they saw him at a bus stop, they called 911.

As Neal got on the bus, they followed it, while talking to police.

Before police arrested Neal, he cut his throat with a box cutter.

The chair who oversees North Texas Crime Stoppers FOX 4 that the Jordans could not receive the reward because their tip went through 911 instead of their tipline.

Freeman said he believes the Jordans’ actions were deserving of the reward anyway, which is why he provided the amount in full.

"I don't have Crime Stoppers number programed into my phone, but I do have 911, and I guarantee you 911 will be the first number I will call," Freeman said.

Freeman said he wants to show the community that, Crime Stoppers or not, when you do the right thing, the community will have your back.

"On top of that, we were able to contact Six Flags," Freeman said.

Six Flags is providing the Jordan family with tickets to attend the park.

"We want to celebrate this with you, this great thing you have done, and Six Flags wanted to participate in that as well," Freeman said. "We need more heroes like you guys."