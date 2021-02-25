Dallas County to continue COVID-19 vaccinations alongside FEMA at Fair Park

The largest vaccination site in Dallas County is now even bigger with the arrival of FEMA. But this did not go well for part of day one.

At Fair Park, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Dallas County are working side by side to get people vaccinated against COVID-19 in large numbers.

The first day of the operation was marred by some lengthy delays for people in the morning hours.

The long lines of vehicles early in the day Wednesday led to some long delays for those in need of their second dose. However, by Wednesday afternoon, things were running much more smoothly.

"The line went well. I couldn’t believe once we got lined up constantly moving which was good. I thought we would just be sitting and sitting but it moved slow. It never stopped," said Ralph Raucht who drove from Mesquite to get his shot.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is trying to get the word out to people getting their second shot to come later in the day. He said those people should not plan on arriving any time before 10 a.m.

FEMA is set to begin administering first-dose shots starting at 8 a.m. and hopes to vaccinate 20,000 people a week at Fair Park.

The agency plans to be open every day including on weekends.

FEMA also wants to target people in certain zip codes where fewer people are registered to receive the vaccine.

Dallas County tried to do the same thing but had to rescind the plan after the state threatened to stop sending vaccine shipments.

The county plans to continue administering second-dose shots at Fair Park on a daily basis as long as its vaccine supply holds out.