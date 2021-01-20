Dallas County rescinds plan to prioritize certain zip codes after state threatens vaccine supply

Dallas County commissioners went into an emergency meeting Wednesday to rescind a plan to prioritize residents of certain zip codes for the COVID-19 vaccine after the state threatened to stop sending vaccine shipments.

In a letter to the county's health director, the state says the county's plan to prioritize residents of certain zip codes would have broken the rules laid out as a state vaccine hub.

The vaccine hubs are supposed to serve any phase 1A and 1B qualifier regardless of where they live.

But with limited vaccine coming in, Dallas County wanted to reach out to underserved communities.

Tarrant County made a similar move. However, County Judge Glen Whitley says he told the public health director to hold off implementing its plan to target specific zip codes until they confirm with the state that it follows the state’s guidelines for a vaccine distributor.