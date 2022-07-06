Dallas County raises COVID-19 risk level back to yellow

article

With the number of new COVID-19 cases in North Texas increasing, Dallas County has raised its COVID-19 risk level.

The color-coded system is now at yellow, which indicates a low community risk of transmission. Residents are urged to "proceed carefully."

Back in April, Dallas County lowered its COVID-19 risk assessment to the lowest level it has been since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PREVIOUS STORY: Dallas County lowers COVID-19 risk to lowest level since start of the pandemic

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said this was done at the recommendation of the Public Health Committee.

The committee said the "primary driver of this increase is that much of the population remains unvaccinated, under vaccinated (have not received all doses) or unboosted with COVID-19 vaccine," adding that the "vaccines are our most powerful tools in protecting our residents and our economy as they prevent hospitalizations, long COVID-19, and death.

MORE: Coronavirus Coverage