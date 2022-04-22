Dallas County lowers COVID-19 risk to lowest level since start of the pandemic

article

Dallas County lowered its COVID-19 risk assessment to the lowest level it has been since the start of the pandemic.

"I’m wearing a green tie today because we're able to move our risk level for the first time to the green level, the new normal for people who are vaccinated and boosted," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

MORE: Coronavirus Coverage

Green is the lowest level in the county's color-coded system, which was introduced early on in the pandemic.

The color system provides guidelines for people to follow.

Most of the guidelines for green are similar to what people have been doing for quite some time now, like shop, go to concerts, parties, and travel.

Advertisement

Though it still recommends unvaccinated people keep their distance, stay out of crowds, and wear masks.