Dallas County amends disaster declaration to include closure of hair & nail salons, barber shops
DALLAS - The local disaster declaration for Dallas County has been amended to include the closure of more businesses to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Starting at midnight Saturday, massage parlors, salons, barber shops, tattoo and piercing parlors, and all other "non-medical, personal care services that cannot be provided while maintaining six foot distance," are ordered to close.
The new declaration also states that "all elective medical, surgical, and dental procedures are prohibited."
Earlier on Saturday, Dallas opened a COVID-19 testing site outside the American Airlines Center.
Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley signed a new, amended disaster declaration on Saturday. It included the closing of all in-person worship services.
