Dallas County amends disaster declaration to include closure of hair & nail salons, barber shops

article

The local disaster declaration for Dallas County has been amended to include the closure of more businesses to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Starting at midnight Saturday, massage parlors, salons, barber shops, tattoo and piercing parlors, and all other "non-medical, personal care services that cannot be provided while maintaining six foot distance," are ordered to close.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

The new declaration also states that "all elective medical, surgical, and dental procedures are prohibited."

Earlier on Saturday, Dallas opened a COVID-19 testing site outside the American Airlines Center.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley signed a new, amended disaster declaration on Saturday. It included the closing of all in-person worship services.

Coronavirus health tips

Advertisement

While COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve. Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Coronavirus FAQ: Here’s what you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Get a flu shot. (Although the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is flu season.)

RELATED LINKS:

Track Texas coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map

Dallas opens up COVID-19 test site near American Airlines Center

Tarrant County announces new restrictions, including closing in-person church services

Dallas County announces stricter social restrictions, temporarily halts evictions

Fort Worth, Arlington announce new restrictions to slow coronavirus spread; Tarrant Co. asks other cities to do the same

Plano man, 64, dies from COVID-19 coronavirus; city announces new restrictions

Arlington senior citizen becomes first coronavirus-related death in North Texas