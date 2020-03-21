Tarrant County announces new restrictions, including closing in-person church services

article

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley signed a new, amended disaster declaration on Saturday to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The amended disaster declaration goes into effect at 6 p.m. on Saturday, and says there should be no gatherings of more than 10 people.

It also closes in-person worship services, but allows for there to be church staff on site to facilitate online services.

All malls in Tarrant County are now closed, along with other non-essential retail establishments, such as barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, spas, and massage parlors.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, and other “essential” businesses will remain open. Restaurants will be limited to drive-thru, takeout, or deilvery.

Coronavirus health tips

While COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve. Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Get a flu shot. (Although the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is flu season.)

