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The Brief At least one person died early Sunday when an SUV crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on eastbound Interstate 20 in Hutchins. The 5 a.m. crash near State Highway 310 shut down three eastbound lanes, causing heavy morning traffic delays. Authorities have not yet released the victim's identity or confirmed whether anyone else was injured as the investigation continues.



At least one person was killed early Sunday when an SUV crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 20 in North Texas, closing multiple lanes and snarling morning traffic.

Fatal crash on I-20 in Hutchins

What we know:

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 475, just past State Highway 310 in Hutchins, according to emergency dispatch reports.

Emergency crews, including Engine 341, responded to the scene, where extrication was required for at least one deceased victim inside the SUV.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim or said whether anyone else was injured.

I-20 traffic

Three eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed Sunday morning while crews work the scene, forcing traffic to move slowly through the area.

The Hutchins Police Department is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.