The Brief A cold front brings chilly mornings in the 20s and 30s to North Texas this Thanksgiving week. On Monday, expect highs in the upper 50s today and temperatures to fall into the 30s tonight. DFW mornings are expected to stay just above freezing this week.



North Texans should prepare for a cold Thanksgiving week, with morning temperatures dropping into the 20s and 30s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Thanksgiving Week Weather

What we know:

The week kicks off breezy and cool, with highs in the upper 50s today and temperatures falling into the 30s tonight.

Tuesday brings isolated showers and a gloomy forecast with highs near 50. The rain will be entirely liquid, as surface temperatures will remain above freezing. The rain clears out Tuesday night, leaving the rest of the week dry.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature the coldest mornings. Many areas outside the metroplex will start the day in the mid and upper 20s, while Dallas-Fort Worth is expected to stay just above freezing. Temperatures will begin to warm back up over the weekend.

DFW 7-Day Forecast

Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth