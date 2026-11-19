The Brief The Denton County Sheriff's Office announced the results of their ‘Demand Suppression Operation,' which targeted the online solicitation of minors and prostitution. 21 suspects were arrested during the two-day operation, with 20 suspects being charged with soliciting prostitution and one charged with online solicitation of a minor. The DCSO also announced the arrest of six more individuals arrested by the department's Human Trafficking Unit who have been charged with online solicitation of a minor.



The Denton County Sheriff's Office announced nearly 30 arrests in connection to ongoing investigations into online solicitation of minors and prostitution, with several suspects coming from outside of Texas.

Demand Suppression Operation

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What we know:

On Thursday, November 19, the Denton County Sheriff's Office announced the results of the ‘Demand Suppression Operation,' a two-day operation that targeted the online solicitation of minors and prostitution.

21 people were arrested during the November 4–5 operation. 20 suspects have been charged with solicitation of prostitution, and one has been charged with online solicitation of a minor.

Most of the suspects were arrested in North Texas, including cities like Denton, Gainesville, Aubrey, Carrollton, and Plano. One suspect is from East Grandbury, Connecticut and another is from Columbia, Missouri.

Additionally, the DSCO's Human Trafficking Unit is investigating 19 suspects of soliciting prostitution and three suspects of online solicitation of a minor.

The DCSO was assisted by the Department of Homeland Security, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, and the Wise County Sheriff's Office during the operation.

Further Solicitation Arrests

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Dig deeper:

In addition to its recent operation, the Denton County Sheriff's Office says its Human Trafficking Unit has arrested six more individuals since August 2026 who have been charged with online solicitation of a minor.

Suspects arrested come from Texas, Maine, Michigan, South Carolina, Florida, and New York.

The DCSO's Human Trafficking Unit says it has three active warrants for the same offense.

What they're saying:

"The Denton County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to working alongside local, state, and federal partners to combat human trafficking, protect vulnerable individuals, and hold offenders accountable," the department said in a press release.