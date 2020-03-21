Dallas opens up COVID-19 test site near American Airlines Center

article

A COVID-19 testing site has been opened outside the American Airlines Center in Downtown Dallas.

The testing site opened at 8 a.m. on Saturday, and will be open daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

To qualify for a test, people do not have to live in Dallas County. However, to get a test, people have to be a healthcare worker, first responder, or DART driver, or be 65 or older. Even if they meet one of those criteria, they must have a fever of 99.6 or higher in order to be tested.

The tests will not be processed on site. Officials said FedEx will pick up the tests twice a day, and they will be sent off to a lab to know whether the tests are positive or negative. It will take several days to get the results back.

A second COVID-19 testing site will be opened in Dallas Sunday morning at the Ellis Davis Field House.

John Peter Smith Hospital near Downtown Fort Worth put up its new COVID-19 screening tent.

It's located outside the hospital's emergency room.

Medical teams will screen patients who require further examination.

The first patients will be seen on Monday.