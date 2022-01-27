Dallas asks for feedback on building permit delays

article

The city of Dallas is working to figure out how to solve the problem of long frustrating delays getting building permits.

Despite the city working to resolve the issue for months now, the delays to get permits are still significant.

Dallas City Council members want to hear from builders, residents, and business owner about the problems they’ve experienced to determine how to resolve the issue.

The deadline for people to sign up to speak is Friday at 5 p.m.

To do so, call 214-670-3390 or visit bit.ly/3IB5Xgn.

READ MORE:

Shakeup in Dallas building permit office after backlogs continue

Dallas to pay $5 million to get building permit process caught up

City of Dallas trying to get building permit process back on track

Advertisement

Dallas homeowners frustrated with building permit backlog from city