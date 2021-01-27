Dallas to pay $5 million to get building permit process caught up

article

The city of Dallas has agreed to pay $5 million to get outside help with its building permit backlog for homes and businesses.

A process that used to take a few hours to get a permit is now taking up to three months.

The backlog started when the pandemic forced to process to move from in-person to online.

The city will use three companies to help get the process back on track.

The city says the money will come from the fees paid by people applying for building permits.

