DFW Airport Police Department hiring officers, detention staff and more

Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport's police department is looking to hire.

The department is authorized for 215 sworn officers. They are trying to recruit officers as well as people for other positions.

80 million passed through the five terminals and 117 gates at DFW Airport last year.

"Our priority is ensuring the safety of everyone who comes to the airport," said Chief Brian Redburn, DFW Airport Police.

The airport itself sprawls across nearly 27 miles.

"DFW Airport is larger than the island of Manhattan and we have various districts. Retail, hotels, everything to cover," said Officer Heather Bill.

Bill is part of the Special Operations Division. She works as a bomb squad technician and canine handler.

"We have a division of duties here that's highly specialized," said Chief Redburn.

That includes patrol officers, motorcycle cops for traffic enforcement and dignitary protection, plus, like other departments, there is a SWAT team.

"We are TSA canines. We're one of the largest in the nation. We are also bomb technicians, and so we are cross-trained," said Officer Bill.

Officer Bill and her partner Lexa look for explosives and weapons.

The canine explosive detection training is constant, training her dog and practicing with robots.

"Keep everybody safe and secure against terrorism and that's what we do here in this unit," said Officer Bill.

When they run across something that seems out of place, like an SUV left alone with its engine running and door open, Officer Bill and her partner respond.

This department, like other police departments, needs more people.

"That includes police officers, of course, we're going to need folks to staff our 9-1-1 center, that is a highly technical job that requires its own level of expertise and training," said Chief Redburn. "Then finally, we need detention staff."

Much of the day is this department's version of community policing.

They call it assurance policing.

"We're here to support all the other employees at the airport who are here to make sure your travel, your trip, is seamless. That's really what we're about," said Chief Redburn.

The department's emphasis is serving others.

"And, you know, want to help the passenger on their journey. So it's not all about law enforcement, there's a huge service component to it also," Redburn added.

The department works very closely with the FBI, TSA and Homeland Security.

Their training takes roughly 18 months from getting started to being on assignment.

You can learn more here: careers.dfwairport.com



