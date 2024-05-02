Dallas PD: 'Insufficient evidence' to pursue sexual assault charges against Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Police will not pursue sexual assault charges against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The woman, Victoria Shores, claims Prescott exposed himself and then sexually assaulted her in the backseat of an SUV outside the XTC Cabaret in Dallas in 2017.

Prescott and his lawyer say those claims are false.

DPD says an investigation was conducted, and the case is closed.

"Detectives determined there was insufficient evidence an offense was committed," read a statement from Dallas Police.

Though no criminal charges will be filed, the battle in civil court will continue.

"We thank DPD for their efforts and this is in no way an exoneration of Mr. Prescott," said Shores' lawyer, Yoel Zehaie in a statement to FOX 4.

Following the news, Prescott’s attorney, Levi McCathern, released a statement saying, "As we knew they would, they found nothing in their extensive exploration of the facts that would support a criminal prosecution. We are confident that at the end of law enforcement’s investigation into the extortion case that they will find the accuser and her attorneys just as guilty as Dak is innocent. As I have said from the beginning, Dak is a great football player and an even better human. He would never assault any woman. These false accusations were brought up 7 years after the alleged events for one reason and one reason only - to line the pockets of the accuser and her attorneys. Their behavior is an affront to all the true survivors of sexual assault."

"Dak is a great football player and an even better human. He would never assault any woman. These false accusations were brought up 7 years after the alleged events for one reason and one reason only - to line the pockets of the accuser and her attorneys. Their behavior is an affront to all the true survivors of sexual assault. — - Levi McCathern, Dak Prescott's attorney

Shores filed a police report with the Dallas Police Department on March 12, 2024, after Prescott's team went public with allegations that the woman and her lawyers asked for $100 million in exchange for not pursuing criminal charges.

Prescott sued Shores, claiming he is the victim of an extortion attempt.

Shores then countersued Prescott.

"We believe that the investigation showed there were inconsistencies with Mr. Prescott’s story and are moving forward with the counterclaims we have filed," said Zehaie. "This is not the beginning of the end but the end of the beginning in what will be a long legal battle for months to come."

Shores and her attorney filed a motion to dismiss Prescott's lawsuit.

Prescott has denied the claims.

At an event last month, the Cowboys' quarterback was asked about the case.

"I know the truth. I'm confident in what we've filed," Prescott replied.