Dak Prescott calls lack of charges in Breonna Taylor case ‘unacceptable’

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott responded to reporter questions after practice Thursday about the Breonna Taylor case.

Prescott called the grand jury ruling unacceptable.

“That's disgusting, I don't understand that one at all. There's a lot of things in this country that I don't understand that we're looking at right now,” Prescott said. “But that's simply unacceptable and don't understand an officer not being charged in that case.”

The only charges brought by the grand jury on Wednesday were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor's neighbors' homes. Taylor was shot multiple times by officers who burst into her home on March 13 during a narcotics investigation.

Prescott has been vocal recently about social justice issues, not just involving the Cowboys.

Last month, he sent a letter to Oklahoma's parole board advocating for the release of Julius Jones - a Black man on death row whose conviction has come under scrutiny.

