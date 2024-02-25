Runners take part in Cowtown Marathon despite warm temperatures

The heat did not stop runners and spectators from heading out to the Cowtown marathon in Fort Worth this weekend.

Marathon officials issued a heat advisory for the race to prepare attendees for the warmer than normal temperatures.

There was a big difference in weather compared to last year's race.

Marathon organizers said runners were bundled up and ready to brace the cold last year, while they had to make sure they didn’t overheat this year.

Many of the participants FOX 4 spoke to trained in much cooler weather.

Extra volunteers were stationed throughout the race to watch for anyone who might be suffering from a heat-related illness.

Water was readily available for runners as well.

"Purchased additional waters, have ice towels out on the course. We added more cups on the course in case runners wanted to dump water on themselves prior to drinking water," Cowtown Marathon Executive Director Heidi Swartz said.

"[My training] was during the fall season and beginning of this year, was a lot cooler, so this is the hottest I’ve run in," runner Stacie Parker said.

The Cowtown Marathon gave runners the option to do the race virtually if they didn't want to be out in the heat.

The warm temperatures are expected to stick around for the start of this week.