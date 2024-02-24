Cowtown Marathon heat advisory remains in effect for Sunday's events

Cowtown Marathon officials said a heat advisory will stay in effect for its event on Sunday.

Those events include the marathon, half-marathon and Miller Lite ultra marathon distances.

More than 10,000 runners have registered for those events, with events scheduled to start at 7 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s at 7 a.m., and increase throughout the day, before getting up into the 80s in the afternoon.

People who are participating in the races or supporting runners are reminded to take breaks and stay hydrated before, during, and after the races.

Organizers have also set up hydration stations every mile and a half for runners. In addition to water and Gatorade, misters and iced towels will be available to the runners at the hydration stations.