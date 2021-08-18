COVID-19 vaccines at State Fair of Texas to come with free food and ride coupons

article

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available at Fair Park when the State Fair of Texas returns.

The Dallas County Health Department will set up a vaccination site near Big Tex.

Protection from the coronavirus won’t be the only perk, though. People who get a vaccine during their State Fair of Texas visit will also receive $20 worth of fair coupons.

They can be redeemed on rides, corny dogs or any other fried delicacies the fair has to offer.

The fair starts Sept. 24.

