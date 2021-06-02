State Fair of Texas to fully reopen in September

article

The State Fair of Texas will welcome people back to Fair Park this September.

The fair will fully reopen with a theme of "Howdy, Folks!"

The pandemic forced the fair to adopt a drive-thru format last year where people could buy their favorite state fair foods and take a picture with a masked Big Tex.

This year’s fair will be open on Sept. 24 through Oct. 17 at historic Fair Park in Dallas.

"This year’s commemorative theme art encompasses the foundation of what the Fair is all about – being together," said Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas president. "None of us could have predicted all that the COVID-19 pandemic would bring with it, but we feel so grateful to carry on the State Fair’s 135-year history and welcome everyone back with a warm, ‘Howdy, Folks!,’ this year. We’re excited to make up for lost time and help families and friends from all walks of life reconnect again, while making new memories to last a lifetime."

Organizers said they would follow all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control that are in place at the time to keep guests safe. Specific safety protocols will be announced closer to opening day.

Season passes are now on sale.