State Fair of Texas fried food icon Fernie Winter dies at 95

The woman who brought the beloved funnel cake to the State Fair of Texas has died.

Wanda "Fernie" Winter introduced the fried, sweet treat to the fair in 1969. It quickly became a crowd favorite.

Over the years, Fernie, her children and her grandchildren have continued the tradition with numerous new and award-winning fried foods.

Funeral arrangements and a celebration are in the works.

She was 95 years old.