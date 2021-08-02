Premium tickets for State Fair of Texas now on sale

article

Premium one-day tickets to the State Fair of Texas are now on sale.

Tickets are $24.

For that price, you can visit the fair any day between Sept. 24 and Oct. 17. Premium tickets are limited.

For a little less, you can pick a date and buy a ticket. However, you will not be refunded if you can't make it on that day.

Daily admission tickets go on sale on Sept. 9.

Season passes are on sale now.

Advertisement

Fair organizers say they will follow state, local and federal guidelines when it comes to COVID protocols.