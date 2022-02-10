Corsicana quintuple murder-suicide suspect was to be admitted to mental health facility

article

The man who killed five people and himself in Navarro County was supposed to be admitted to a mental health facility.

Court records show one of the victims, Josh Milazzo, was taking his father Kevin to a treatment facility last Friday night when both were reported missing.

Josh Milazzo was later found dead inside a home in the town of frost, along with the 4-year-old son of Kevin Milazzo's ex-girlfriend.

Police say Kevin Milazzo also shot four other people at a different home, in Corsicana. His mother and step-father died at the house. Another victim, his son Xavier, was taken off life support on Monday.

RELATED: 5th victim of Corsicana murder-suicide dies at the hospital

It was Kevin Milazzo's ex-wife who called 911. The court records show her five-year-old child saw what happened at the Corsicana home, but was not physically harmed.

Police say Kevin Milazzo later killed himself as police approached his vehicle on a county road.

Authorities recovered a handgun and a rifle. The handgun is believed to be the murder weapon.

Milazzo was a convicted felon who was not supposed to have firearms. Both guns were legally registered, but the court records do not indicate who were the proper owners.

RELATED:

Corsicana quadruple murder-suicide suspect, victims identified

Corsicana killer recently served time for illegal possession of a gun

Man killed 4, including child, before killing himself, Corsicana police say