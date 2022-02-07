Corsicana killer recently served time for illegal possession of a gun

article

Court records show the killer responsible for the quadruple murder-suicide in Navarro County had recently served prison time for illegal possession of a firearm.

Convicted felon Kevin Milazzo was not supposed to have the gun he used to murder four people and shoot and injured three others.

Joe White says the home off Second Avenue in Corsicana is where his most neighborly neighbors of his lifetime lived.

"They would always give us Christmas cookies, and like this year they gave it to us on Thanksgiving also," he said.

Now, the home is a crime scene after a quadruple-murder suicide.

"They deserve a life. They deserve a chance," White said.

Police say Bill and Connie Mimms were shot and killed by their own son, Kevin Milazzo. He shot and wounded two other family members inside the home, too. They’re being treated at a hospital.

Police say Kevin drove away, later shooting and killing his 21-year-old son, Joshua Milazzo, and 4-year-old Hunter Freeman, the son of his ex-girlfriend, Pattie Freeman, who was also shot but is being treated at a hospital.

FOX 4 spoke with pastors Debbie and Lonnie Keele Sunday. The family involved was like a second family to them. They even knew the killer.

"He just had a lot of problems," Debbie said.

FOX 4 obtained criminal records Monday, revealing Kevin, who had more than two dozen criminal charges, was sentenced to five years in prison in 2017 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Available records did not indicate when he was released.

Corsicana police are not answering questions, including what they know about how someone like Kevin got a gun.

Billy Stubbs lives a few doors down. He’s been in town for 80 years. He’s never seen anything like it.

"Something like this happens, it’s kind of shaky," he said. "Hard to believe."

White says no one will ever replace his loving neighbors.

"It was just an awesome type of experience," he said. "I ain’t ever experienced a neighbor that would actually give you stuff on Christmas time and care about you. Like, it was nice."

Police have not provided updates on the conditions of the three being treated at hospitals.