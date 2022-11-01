Community closet offers Dallas high school students free personal hygiene products

Some high school students in North Texas will soon have crucial resources to make them feel more comfortable in the classroom thanks to the Dallas Youth Commission.

The new personal hygiene closet at L.G. Pinkston High School in west Dallas is just for students.

It’s a space where the students can pick up things like deodorant, razors, tampons, pads, lotion and other items for free with no questions asked.

Junior Margarita Hernandez said high schoolers face a lot of stress and sometimes even bullying when they are not able to take care of their hygiene.

"We as high school students, we know what’s going on around in our community. And I feel like whenever they don’t have the chance to speak up, we’re the ones that can be like, ‘Hey, we need this fixed in our community,’" she said.

Hernandez is part of the Dallas Youth Commission, which was reinstated in 2015 to advocate for students in the city on issues that pertain to them.

"We’ve had kids come to us and say, ‘Hey, I don’t feel like this is good. So, can you like help us fix some things?’ So, we actually do anything to help them," she said.

The personal hygiene closet is just one of the few planned initiatives for the Dallas Youth Commission, which also has a magazine, scholarships, and even team programs.

The group hopes it will spark some other similar closets around North Texas.

Anyone who would like to donate to the closet can drop off items at the Pinkston High School front office.